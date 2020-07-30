In Nigeria News today headlines include
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
- Don’t come to Ekiti – Fayose warns Gov Makinde – Daily Post Nigeria
- Nigeria’s debt hits N31trn – DMO - Punch Newspaper
- Amotekun: Oyo receives 47,000 applications for 2,000 jobs - PM News
- Only final-year students of tertiary institutions will resume Sept 14 –Lagos -Punch Newspaper
- Replace striking Doctors with Corpers – Minister of Health to Hospitals – Laila’s Blog
