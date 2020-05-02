Today's News Highlights Include
Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru, past GMD of NNPC, is dead - Nigerian Bulletin
Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru, immediate past GMD of NNPC, is dead. This news was announced by the current GMD of NNPC, Mele Kyari in a twitter post.
Buhari: Close to a billion dollars stolen under Abacha - The Cable
https://www.thecable.ng/abacha-stolclose-to-a-billion-dollars-stolen-under-abacha-says-buharie-close-to-a-billion-dollars-says-buhari
AfDB Allegations: Former presidents of African countries rally support for Adesina - Premium Times
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/395219-afdb-allegations-former-presidents-of-african-countries-rally-support-for-adesina.html
NNPC: Buhari appoints Magnus Abe, Lawal, Umar, Attah, others into new board - Daily post
https://dailypost.ng/2020/05/30/breaking-nnpc-buhari-appoints-magnus-abe-lawal-umar-attah-others-into-new-board/
President Trump terminates US ties with World Health Organization (Video) - Linda Ikejis Blog
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/5/president-trump-terminates-us-ties-with-world-health-organization-video-2.html
