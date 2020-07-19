In Nigeria News today headlines include
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
- DSS: Mailafia’s claim on northern governor leading Boko Haram is fake news - The Cable
- Ogun lifts weekend lockdown - Punch Newspaper
- Atiku describes NBC code as a ‘naked attempt’ to gag the media - The Cable
- Obaseki, Oshiomhole’s men at war over attack on convoy – Vanguard News
- NJC recommends 22 judges to Buhari for appointment to Supreme Court, others - Premium Times
