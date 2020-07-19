Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad
Nigeria News Today |DSS: Mailafia's claim on northern governor leading Boko Haram is fake news | Latest Politica Update

In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • DSS: Mailafia’s claim on northern governor leading Boko Haram is fake news - The Cable
  • Ogun lifts weekend lockdown - Punch Newspaper
  • Atiku describes NBC code as a ‘naked attempt’ to gag the media - The Cable
  • Obaseki, Oshiomhole’s men at war over attack on convoy – Vanguard News
  • NJC recommends 22 judges to Buhari for appointment to Supreme Court, others - Premium Times

Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today

DSS: Mailafia's claim on northern governor leading Boko Haram is fake news - The Cable

Ogun lifts weekend lockdown - Punch Newspaper

Atiku describes NBC code as a 'naked attempt' to gag the media - The Cable

Obaseki, Oshiomhole's men at war over attack on convoy – Vanguard News

NJC recommends 22 judges to Buhari for appointment to Supreme Court, others - Premium Times

