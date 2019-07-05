Today's News Highlights Include
IBB: Nigeria is complex, difficult to govern – TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Former military president Ibrahim Babangida says Nigeria is difficult to govern due to its diversities. Babangida made this statement on Tuesday when the members of the house of representatives minority caucus, led by Ndudi Elumelu visited him at his residence in Minna, Niger state. “The country...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Court stops National Assembly from taking over Edo Assembly – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
National Assembly The Federal High Court in Abuja has stopped the National Assembly from planned attempt to take over the Edo State House of Assembly. The Senate and House of Representative had threatened to take over the legislative functions of the Edo Assembly if Governor Godwin Obaseki did …...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Former Man. United and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Forlan retires from football at 40 – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Former Man. United and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Forlan retires from football at 40 read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2yIkwNp --------------- Get More Nigeria Sports News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
DSS seeks court order to detain Sowore for 90 days - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Department of State Service (DSS) has filed an application before a federal high court in Abuja, seeking to detain Omoyele Sowore, convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, for 90 days. In an ex parte motion with number: FHC/ABJ/CS/915/19, G. O Agbadua, counsel to the DSS, told the court...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Medical leave: El-Zakzaky, wife working to get new passports – Legit Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria and his wife are working towards getting new passports for their medical leave. Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife began the process of obtaining a new passport after a court’s ruling which granted them leave to travel to India for… Read more via...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 927.7 KB Views: 1