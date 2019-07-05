Today's News Highlights Include
El-Zakzaky laments 'pathetic' situation at Indian hospital, seeks return to Nigeria – Premium Times Nigeria
Shiite leader Ibrahim El-Zakzaky has alleged that the conditions at the Indian hospital he was taken to is worse than that of Nigeria. He said he plans to return to Nigeria to assess the situation. Mr El-Zakzaky stated this in an audio message that has since gone … Read more via Premium...
We enjoy power supply only when you are around, Daura leaders tell Buhari - The Cable
Leaders from the five local government areas under the Daura emirate in Katsina state say the communities enjoy 24 hour supply of electricity only when President Muhammadu Buhari is around. Buhari had gone to Daura for the Sallah celebration read more
BREAKING: EFCC Arraigns Atiku's Son-In-Law, Abdullahi Babalele – Channels Television
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Abdullahi Babalele who is a son in-law to former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, in the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar. Mr Babalele was arraigned on Wednesday Morning before...
Dino Melaye Reveals Plans To Achieve Economic Balance In Kogi – Information Nigeria
Popular Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye has taken to his twitter handle to reveal his plans to achieve economic development and balance in Kogi State. Senator Dino Melaye The Senator representing Kogi Central has declared his intentions to run for the Governorship seat in the state. Also Read...
Buhari's order to CBN on forex, food importation shows he is an out-of-touch leader – Oby Ezekwesili – Daily Post Nigeria
Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a “completely out-of-touch leader.” Ezekwesili, a former presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN, made the remark while rubbishing Buhari’s warning to the Central Bank of...
