Today's News Highlights Include
EFCC arrests Shehu Sani ‘over extortion’ - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Shehu Sani, former senator representing Kaduna central. An EFCC source said Sani was arrested for collecting money from a businessman, promising to pass it on to Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the anti-graft agency. TheCable...
Local government in Jigawa state bans men and women from meeting at night - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Kirikasamma Local Government Area in Jigawa state, has enacted a law banning men and women from meeting in any part of the local government at night. The leader of the local government’s councillors, Sa’idu Marma, who spoke to newsmen after the law was enacted in a ceremony attended by...
Ganduje Suspends Order Banning Opposite Sex From Entering Same Tricycle – Information Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Kano State Governor Ganduje Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has announced a suspension on the implementation of the order which seeks to ban men and women from plying the same tricycle in the state. The state government had announced last week that the order would … Read more via...
I was paid N210,000 to use LASU undergraduate for money rituals – Pastor – Ladun Liadi’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The self-acclaimed pastor of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Solution Chapel, Ikoyi-Ile, Osun State, Segun Philips, said he was paid N210,000 to use the final year student of the Lagos State University, Favour Daley-Oladele for money rituals. His action was after Favour’s boyfriend, Owolabi...
