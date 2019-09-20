Get 5x Awuf with MTN https://nblinks.pro/mtn888
Today's News Highlights Include
EFCC denies dropping charges against Diezani – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied dropping the 14-count charge against former Minister of Petroleum Resources Diezani Alison-Madueke, bank executives and NNPC officials who they accused of conspiring to conceal $153 million in Fidelity Bank. It was reported that at...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Former House of Rep member, Tony Okey is dead – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Members, House of Representatives The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos), on Wednesday, announced the death of a former member of the house, Rep. Tony Okey. Gbajabiamila, who announced at the plenary, said that the late Okey was a member of the Fourth...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
BREAKING: Boko Haram terrorists attack Yobe state – Legit.ng - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Babban Gida, the headquarters of Tarmuwa local government council in Yobe, was under attack by Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday, November 27. According to Alhaji Gidado, a resident of the area, the terrorists attacked a food store after engaging some soldiers in a gun battle. The development...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Air Peace’s Allen Onyema dissociates self from human rights suit – TODAY - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The embattled boss of Nigerian airline Allen Onyema has dissociated himself from a human rights suit filed on his behalf by an Abuja lawyer. The lawyer, Johnmary Jideobi, filed the suit after Air Peace boss was indicted in the United States for alleged bank fraud and money laundering...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
We Must Stop This Habit Of Blaming Buhari For Everything – Garba Shehu - Channels Tv - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
“We really must stop this habit of blaming President (Muhammadu) Buhari for everything, including issues that are not his business.” The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, was quoted as saying this during an interview with reporters on Tuesday in...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 385.7 KB Views: 1