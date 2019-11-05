Today's News Highlights Include
Resign now,' Senator Abaribe tells Buhari over rising insecurity in Nigeria - Pulse Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Boko Haram insurgency, herdsmen/farmers clashes, banditry and kidnapping have given rise to the creation of regional security outfits in the country. President Buhari had admitted that he was surprised with the rising insecurity in the country. 000 read more
Four-storey building collapses as fire breaks out in Lagos market - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
There has been another fire outbreak involving a four-storey building, which collapsed, at Balogun market in Lagos state. The fire was said to have started from Anambra Plaza, on Martins street, beside Great Nigeria Limited, Leventis bus stop, on Wednesday morning. In a series of tweet, the...
Kobe helicopter crash: all nine bodies recovered - Ladun Liadi’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Rescuers have recovered the bodies of all nine victims from a helicopter crash near Los Angeles that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Three bodies were retrieved from the scattered wreckage by a special response team on Sunday – the day of the crash.... read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s...
Iran missile strike: 50 US troops now diagnosed with brain injuries – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The US Military has now increased the number of casualties suffered by US soldiers to 50, after an Iranian missile strike on a US base in Iraq early this month in retaliation for the US killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.… Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/38NZRra...
EFCC Goes After Baba Ijebu Over Multi-Billion Naira Tax Fraud – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Kessington Adebutu, Nigeria’s gambling mogul whose business empire has enjoyed decades of patronage as a household name across the country, has become a new target of a vast corruption investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), PREMIUM TIMES can report. As part of...
