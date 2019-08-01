Today's News Highlights Include
Real Madrid Ready To Spend £90million To Buy Pogba From Man United – 360Nobs.com - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Real Madrid will reportedly offer Gareth Bale plus £90million to Manchester United in an attempt to sign Paul Pogba. Pogba has been regularly linked with a move to the Bernabeu, and admitted over the summer that he wanted to leave Old Trafford. The French midfielder has struggled for the …...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Breaking: Kidnapped Kaduna schoolgirls, teachers released – Legit.ng - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Six schoolgirls and two teachers who were kidnapped on October 3 have been reportedly released – The victims were allegedly released in the later hours of Friday, October 25, and have been taken to a hospital for medical examination – The kidnappers were reportedly paid N10 million ransom …...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
EFCC Might Be Arraigning Tinubu Very Soon As They Confirm The Receipt Of A ‘Bullion Van’ Petition Against Him – Naijaloaded - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has received a petition asking to begin an investigation into the source of the money which was carried to the home of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Bishop Oyedepo approves N650 million to repair roads across Lagos and Ogun state – Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Bishop Oyedepo approves N650 million to repair roads across Lagos and Ogun state The General Overseer of Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has reportedly approved N650 million for the repair of bad roads in Lagos and Ogun state. Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog –...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Dino Melaye Rocks Customized Agbada To Kogi Election Rally (Photos) – Tori News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Dino Melaye has stolen the show as his party campaigned ahead of Kogi elections slated for next month. Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/341J15R -- Get More Nigeria Political News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
