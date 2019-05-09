advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Video Nigeria News Today - EFCC Re-arraigns Fayose, Gets Court’s Permission to Travel Abroad for Treatment

Today's News Highlights Include:
Breaking: Lawan announces Senate’s principal officers as Orji Kalu gets Chief Whip - Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday announced the names of the eight principal officers for both the ruling APC and the minority PDP. Senator Abdullahi Abubakar Yahaya from Kebbi State is the new Senate Leader, while Ajayi Borofice from Ondo State is Deputy Senate Leader. Read more...
BREAKING: Buhari sends ministerial list to National Assembly – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

President Muhammadu Buhari has released the long-awaited ministerial list. The list has now been forwarded to the National Assembly for approval, Daily Independent is reporting. It quoted presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, who has promised that the list will be uploaded online for everybody to...
EFCC re-arraigns Fayose, gets court’s permission to travel abroad for treatment – TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The federal high court in Lagos has granted the request of Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, to travel abroad for medical treatment as he claimed to be sick. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) re-arraigned the former governor for alleged money laundering on...
”Why Buhari is persecuting Saraki” – Atiku Shares – Information Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Atiku Abubakar has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration of persecuting former senate president, Bukola Saraki, because of his difference in political ideology. The former vice president who spoke via a statement he released today said all the cases the EFCC are bringing up...
God will give my husband grace to decide his future — Pastor Omodele Fatoyinbo – YabaLeftOnline - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Pastor Omodele Fatoyinbo, wife of the Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Abiodun Fatoyinbo on Monday said God will give her husband the grace to know what to do.... Read more via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2NqfsY9 Get More Nigeria Metro News
