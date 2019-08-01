Today's News Highlights Include
President Buhari, ‘His Rumoured’ New Wife And What Nigerians Are Saying On Social Media – Naijaloaded - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
This morning, Nigerians woke up to ‘unconfirmed’ reports that President Buhari will be taking a new wife on Friday, October 11th. According to the media reports, ‘President Buhari will be getting married in a very quiet ceremony to Sadia Umar Farouq, Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Court grants Atiku’s son-in-law medical leave abroad, trial dates set – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos today adjourned till 11 November the money laundering trial of Abdullahi Babalele, a son-in-law to a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2II68Ko Get More Nigeria Metro News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Cabo Verde Airlines Begins Flight Operation to Nigeria – Thisdaylive - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Cabo Verde Airlines, the national carrier of the Cape Verde Islands has competed plans to start direct flight service to Lagos from Cape Verde on December 9, 2019. This was made known at a media briefing in Lagos, to mark the official launch of the airline into … Read more via Thisdaylive –...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Ekiti State First Lady pushes for castration and psychiatric evaluation of rapists in the state – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Ekiti State First Lady, Mrs Bisi Fayemi is pushing for an amendment of the law so that rapists in Ekiti state will be punished with medical castration. In addition to a life sentence, the Ekiti State Government, in collaboration with the office of Wife of the Governor, is making moves …...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 421.9 KB Views: 0
- 421.9 KB Views: 0