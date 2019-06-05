Today's News Highlights Include:
El-Rufai: Northern Nigeria backward, uneducated, unhealthy – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Governor Nasir El-Rufai speaks at the Northern Youth Summit: very critical of Northern Nigeria Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasiru El-Rufa’i, was unsparing in his assessment of Northern Nigeria on Saturday as he described the region as backward, uneducated and unhealthy. He also quickly added...
Assault: Nigerian women reject Sen Abbo’s apology, take matter to UN – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The National Council for Women Society (NCWS), FCT Chapter, on Sunday rejected the apology tendered by Sen. Elisha Abbo, for assaulting a nursing mother in an Abuja adult toy shop recently. Abbo was released on bail on Friday. The FCT Chairman of NCWS, Mrs Hadiza Umar, while … Read more via...
Finally, Buhari signs AfCFTA | TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammad Buhari has finally signed the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement. AfCFTA is a trade agreement between AU member states with the goal of creating a single market followed by free movement and a single-currency union. The president signed it at the 12th...
UK ambassador labels Trump administration ‘inept’ – BBC News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Trump administration has been labelled "inept", insecure and incompetent in leaked emails from the UK ambassador to Washington. Sir Kim Darroch said that the White House was "uniquely dysfunctional" and "divided" under Donald Trump.... Read more via BBC News – https://ift.tt/2YCJ71B Get...
Lagos residents raise alarm over planned forceful eviction – The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Over 300 residents/families of Victory Park Estate sitting on about 33 hectares of land in Osapa London, along Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene over plans to evict them from their properties.... Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News –...
