El-Zakzaky: Court Declares Shiite ‘Terrorist Group’ – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Federal Government has obtained a court order to proscribe the Shiites’ organisation formally referred to as the Islamic Movement in Nigeria. The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday ordered the.... Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/32U84YR Get More Nigeria Political News
Drama As Dino Melaye Asks Keyamo To Recite Second Stanza Of The National Anthem – Naijaloaded - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
There was a mild drama at the upper chamber on Friday as Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Dino Melaye asked senatorial nominee Festus Keyamo to recite the National anthem. “I know you to be intellectually mobile, I want you to … Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most...
Okorocha’s Daughter Pelted, Escapes Mob Action In Owerri – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Mrs. Uloma Nwosu, eldest daughter of the immediate past governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha narrowly escaped lynching Friday, by an angry mob comprising youths from Naze community and traders from Alaba Market, Owerri upon the discovery that alleged looted government properties by the...
Don’t derail Obaseki, Edo group tackles Oshiomhole – Newtelegraph - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Worried by the negative impact of the feud in the Edo State House of Assembly on governance in the state, a group of Edo professionals spread across the country, have charged the.... Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2Y8kVIi Get More Nigeria Political News
Burna Boy Tops Global Social Media Trends With Album “African Giant” Release – Naijaloaded - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Today July 26, Burna Boy dropped his 7th body of work titled ‘African Giant’. Since the release of the LP some hours ago the singer’s project has taken over the discussion on social media.... Read more via Naijaloaded – https://ift.tt/32QHyzr Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
