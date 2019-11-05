Today's News Highlights Include
Visa ban: We informed Nigeria of impending action since March 2019, says US - The Cable
The United States of America government says it notified all foreign governments of a change in its performance metrics for identity-management and information sharing criteria on March 11, 2019. In a proclamation published on the White House website, the US said Nigeria and the five other...
Video: Massive riot in Lagos, as police clash with protesters over Okada ban - PM News
A massive riot has erupted in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria following the ban on okadas and tricycles from plying certain routes in the metropolis by the Lagos State Government. The protest has led to a clash between the police and okada riders in Ijora area of the state as the police tried to stop...
Insecurity: At least 245 killed in violent attacks in Nigeria in January- Vanguard Newspaper
At least 245 persons were killed in violent attacks across Nigeria in January 2020, according to various newspaper reports and available records. According to the Expat Insider Survey of 2019 by InterNations, Nigeria is the third most dangerous country in the world due to widespread corruption...
'We are trapped here' — Nigerians in Chinese town hit by coronavirus beg FG for evacuation - The Cable
Some Nigerians who are currently in Wuhan, the Chinese city where coronavirus broke out two weeks ago, are appealing to the federal government to evacuate them. As of Monday morning, the virus had killed 362 people in China. Many countries have been evacuating their citizens as a result of the...
Ex Corper Rejects Offer To Be Freed By Boko Haram, Renounces His Christian Faith – Nairaland
An ex-member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Abraham Amuta, yesterday allegedly turned down an offer by the Boko Haram insurgents to be freed and go home. Instead, the ex-corps member reportedly told those who went to the Sambisa forest to secure his release to go back home, …...
