Today's News Highlights Include
BREAKING: Senate approves N10bn loan for Kogi despite protests - Vanguard - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The approval followed the consideration of the report of the Senator Clifford Ordia, PDP, Edo Central led Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts. Soon after the presentation, Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Barau Jibrin, APC, Kano North who hailed the report and asked...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Governor Emmanuel wins at Appeal Court - Premium Times - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Court of Appeal, Calabar, has affirmed the judgement of the election petition tribunal that Udom Emmanuel, the governor of Akwa Ibom, was validly elected in the 2019 general election. The appellate court in its judgement on Wednesday declared that the appeal by the All Progressives Congress...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Osinbajo presides as FEC honours Prof. Tam David-West - Daily trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. This is the fourth consecutive FEC meeting Osinbajo is presiding Read more:
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Nigerians react in outrage as senate proposes death penalty for Hate Speech offenders - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Nigerians have reacted in outrage after the "Hate Speech" Bill, proposing the death penalty for offenders, passed first reading yesterday, November 12, 2019. The Bill, sponsored by Senate deputy chief whip, Sabi Abdullahi, appealed to the upper legislative chamber to approve death by hanging...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
EXTRA: Edo APC suspends Oshiomhole - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state has suspended Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the ruling party. Anselm Ojezua, chairman of APC in the state, said this is as a result of the role of Oshiomhole in the crisis rocking the state chapter of the party. He also said a vote of...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 377.5 KB Views: 1