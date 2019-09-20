Get 5x Awuf with MTN https://nblinks.pro/mtn888
Today's News Highlights Include
Five inmates electrocuted at Ikoyi Custodial Centre - Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Five inmates have been killed as a result of an electrical fault in one of the cells at the Ikoyi Medium Security Custodial Centre, Lagos. Spokesman of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Francis Enobore, disclosed this in a statement made available to Daily Trust yesterday. ADVERTISEMENT Read...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Extreme poverty may hit Nigerians soon – World Bank warns - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The World Bank in its 2019 Nigeria Economic Update Report which was released on Monday Decemeber 2, warned that Nigeria might be home to 25 per cent of the world’s destitute people if the government fails to revive economic growth and create jobs. READ MORE
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Breaking: Sanwo-Olu renames Onikan Stadium after Mobolaji Johnson - Pm News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday renamed the popular Onikan Stadium after the first Military Administrator of Lagos, Brigadier Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson. READ MORE
www.nigerianbulletin.com
I'm not tired - Museveni says after being Uganda's President for 33 years - Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
75-year-old Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni has stated that he is not tired of holding on to the country's Presidency after 33 years of being in power. The Ugandan President who got into power on January 29, 1986 disclosed in an open letter published on his blogspot that he delibrately lost...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
No date yet to reopen Nigeria’s borders, Buhari insists – Premium Times Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari says he has not given any date for the reopening of Nigeria’s land borders. He said that the closure would remain until the situation improved.... Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2PdtESe Get More Nigeria Political News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 367.3 KB Views: 0