Today's News Highlights Include
FG declares Monday public holiday - Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Federal Government has declared Monday as Public Holiday to mark the 2019 Eid-ul-Mawlud which is in commemoration of the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad. Mr Mohammed Manga, Director Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Interior, announced this in a statement on Thursday in...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Fashola: Our roads are not as bad as they are portrayed - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Babatunde Fashola, the minister of works and housing, says Nigerian roads are not as bad as they are portrayed to be. Addressing state house correspondents on Wednesday after the federal executive council meeting, the former Lagos state governor said most road projects in the country would have...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Osinbajo’s security aides beat up journalist at Aso Rock - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Abayomi Adeshida, a photojournalist with Vanguard, was on Thursday morning beaten up by security aides of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo. The incident took place at the banquet hall of the presidential villa in Abuja where the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), chaired by Abike...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Presidency says Buhari and Osinbajo aren’t fighting – Pulse Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The presidency insists that the relationship between Buhari and Osinbajo hasn’t fallen apart. The Nigerian presidency has for the umpteenth time, denied reports of a rift between President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.... Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria –...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 288.1 KB Views: 1