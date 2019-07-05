Today's News Highlights Include
‘I Spent N280M To Evacuate Nigerians From South Africa + Why I Cried’ – Air Peace CEO – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
I wept watching returnees sing the national anthem, says Air Peace chairman Allen Onyeama, chairman of Air Peace, says he wept when Nigerians who were returning from South Africa mobbed him and sang the country’s anthem. Onyeama disclosed this while addressing the media shortly after 187...
Xenophobic Attacks: Apostle Suleman To Airlift Nigerians From South Africa - Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has pledged to airlift more Nigerians back home from South Africa, Igbere TV reports. This comes as Air Peace Airlines, Wednesday, airlifted about 188 Nigerians from South Africa following the xenophobic attacks in that country...
Presidential Tribunal: Why Atiku should apologize to Buhari – Lai Mohammed - Daily post - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has asked the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last elections, to apologise to Nigerians for “willfully distracting” the President Muhammadu Buhari administration with an election petition. This was...
Wike Congratulates Buhari on Tribunal Victory – Olisa.tv - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the presidential election petition tribunal. In a lengthy ruling Wednesday, a five-man panel led by Mohammed Garba dismissed the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Atiku...
FBI arrests 40-year-old Kenneth Ninalowo for $1.5 million money laundering in Chicago - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
40-year-old Kenneth Ganiu Ninalowo believed to be a brother to Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo has been arrested by the FBI on charges of laundering over $1.5 million in Chicago. The money, according to the FBI is derived from scams targeting an unnamed Chicago-area community college and an...
