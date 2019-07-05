Today's News Highlights Include
Ekweremadu’s attack: Nnamdi Kanu offers N1m for Southeast governors travel plan, places Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai on watchlist – Linda Ikeji’ - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mr. Nnamdi Kanu on Sunday August 18, offered a N1 million reward for a leak of the overseas travel plan of Southeast governors. In his 87 minutes broadcast which centered on the attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Germany by members of …...
Federal Government files complaint about BBNaija to NBC – Pulse Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Federal Government of Nigeria has lodged a complaint over the sexual content on Big Brother Naija. The Federal Government of Nigeria has lodged a complaint to the National Broadcasting Commission over the sexual content on Big Brother Naija. This was made known by the Director-General …...
BREAKING: Police seal off Lagos venue where Soyinka is to speak on insecurity - THE CABLE - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The police have sealed off the venue of a symposium where Wole Soyinka, Nobel laureate, and other speakers where to address the state of insecurity in the country. The programme organised by a group known as Coalition for Revolution (CORE) was billed to hold at 46, Ibijoke street, Oluyole...
Coutinho completes Bayern loan switch from Barcelona with €120m purchase option - Goal.com - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Brazil international playmaker will spend the 2019-20 season with the Bundesliga champions before a decision is made on a permanent transfer Philippe Coutinho has completed his loan switch to Bayern Munich from Barcelona, with a season-long agreement including a €120 million (£110m/$133m)...
FG lied, El-Zakzaky never sought asylum in India - IMN – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Islamic Movement in Nigeria has described as a campaign of calumny a recent statement credited to the Nigerian government that its leader Sheikh El-Zakzaky wanted to seek asylum in India before his repatriation. The proscribed group said the lie was fabricated to cover government’s “own...
