Video Nigeria News Today - Federal Government to make Tekno a scape goat over released music video

BREAKING: El-Zakzaky, wife depart Nigeria for India today - Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky will depart Nigeria today through the Abuja International airport to India, Daily Trust has reliably gathered. read more
South Africa concerned over NANS call for protest against its businesses – Pulse Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The country made its feelings known in a statement issued by Ms Anna-Maria Jojozi, Counsellor in-charge of Political Affairs at the South African High Commission in Abuja on Sunday. South Africa has expressed concern over the call by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) for the...
Gov. Obaseki, Deputy dragged to CCB for alleged misconduct – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Mr. John Maiyaki, an ex-aide to Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, has taken the governor and his deputy, Phillip Shuaibu, to the Conduct of Conduct Bureau (CCB). He accused them of misconduct and abuse of office through issuance of a proclamation for the inauguration of the House … Read...
Federal Government to make Tekno a scape goat over released music video – Ladun Liadi’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Federal Government has promised to bring sanity into the social lives of citizens and stop the debasement of humanity and the pride of Nigerian women by making scapegoats of some persons. The government was reacting to the controversial music video by Tekno, with scenes of four … via...
We Fabricated Many Lies Against Jonathan In 2015: Former APC Chieftain Confesses – Information Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Timi Frank, a former chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) has revealed that Nigerians need to apologize to former President Goodluck Jonathan for ousting him in 2015. According to Timi who was a former deputy national secretary of APC, he confessed to … Read more via...
