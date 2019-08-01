Today's News Highlights Include
Federal government warns tourists, travellers against Bobrisky – TODAY - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Federal Government has urged tourists and travellers to be careful wherever they notice the presence of Nigerian crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, mostly as it concerns sharing of public facilities, including toilets.... Read more via TODAY –...
Sex For Grades: UNILAG, University of Ghana’s lecturers caught - PM News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Dr Boniface Igbenehue – UNILAG senior lecturer and Foursquare Gospel Church pastor read more
Nigerian banks give only 4% of their loans to agriculture - Premium TImes - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Despite efforts by the Nigerian government to focus on agriculture and make it a mainstay of the Nigerian economy, Nigerian banks gave only 4.20 per cent of their total loans to the sector in the second quarter (Q2) of this year. A total of N15.1 trillion was given as loans in the second...
APC, Buhari under fire over insults on Jonathan - Daily Post - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) unwarranted invective on former President Goodluck Jonathan was misdirected as it best suits President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, which has “gone down as the most incompetent and most corrupt in the...
Abductors of Kaduna college girls drop collective bargain, want N10m from each parent - Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Abductors of the six female students and two staff of Engravers College, Kakau Daji, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna, have discontinued negotiation for a collective ransom. Read more:
