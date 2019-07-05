Today's News Highlights Include
Air Peace CEO 'in tears' as reps recommend him for national award - The Cable
The recommendation was given when Onyeama appeared before the house during Wednesday’s plenary session. The lawmakers also resolved to make Air Peace their main carrier. They had invited Onyeama to honour him for offering to bring citizens caught up in the xenophobic attacks in South Africa...
Femi Otedola Pays Majek Fashek's Medical Expenses In London - Nairaland
Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola has taken up the medical expenses of legendary reggae icon, Majek Fashek who is terribly sick and stranded at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in London. Otedola's intervention came after Majek Fashek's manager, Uzoma Day Omenka, painted a pathetic picture of the...
Court set to issue warrant arrest against Access Bank MD - Pm News
Justice Hakeem Oshodi of Lagos State High Court, Ikeja division said on Monday that a bench warrant would be issued for arrest of Mr Herbert Wigwe, the Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, and other defendants standing trial over alleged $6.3 million fraud in the court READ MORE
Buhari takes charge of his govt, orders Osinbajo to seek approval for agencies under him - Vanguard
President Muhammadu Buhari has taken charge of his government, unlike his first term were he delegated powers to his vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to make decisions and approve contracts, annual reports, annual accounts, and power to make regulations, among other key functions. Read more at:
Nigerians To Start Paying For Bank Deposits In 2020 - Sahara Reporters
Starting from September 18, 2019, Nigerians operating bank accounts will begin to pay charges for deposits and withdrawals. Making the announcement on Tuesday, the Central Bank of Nigeria said that the nationwide implementation of the cashless policy will begin by March 2020. READ MORE
