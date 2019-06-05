advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
JustForex Trading - Start Now

Video Nigeria News Today - FG Cancels Passport Printing Contracts Abroad

#1


Today's News Highlights Include:
www.nigerianbulletin.com

BREAKING: FG cancels passport printing contracts abroad - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

President Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled all e-passport printing contracts abroad, saying that it will now be the sole responsibility of the Nigerian Security Printing & Minting Company (NSPMC). Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, made this known in a...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Defend Nigeria With Your Lives, Osinbajo Tells Military – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo wednesday charged military officers and men to be ready always to defend Nigeria with their lives. Osinbajo, who served as the reviewing officer at the passing out parade of the Direct Short Service Course 28 of 2019 comprising 187 new officers, held at the Nigerian...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Senate Defer Recess As Ministerial List Lands Wednesday Night - Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Industrialists urge Buhari to engage technocrats ….President requests approval for 15 special advisers Deji Elumoye, Omololu Ogunmade, James Emejo in Abuja The Senate is to postpone its long vacation by one week to enable it consider President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial list that was sent to...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Mohammed, Fashola, Onu Set To Retain Ministerial Seat – The Nation (See List) - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

There were strong indications last night that between 12 and 15 ex-ministers will join President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet. It was learnt that the ex-ministers’ names are on the list which was reportedly submitted to Senate President Ahmed Lawan on Wednesday. But there was still a pall of...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Being quiet doesn’t mean I am silent, Adeboye reacts to recent protest – TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Enoch Adeboye, general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), says the fact that he is quiet does not mean he is silent on national issues.... Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2S3RnFa Get More Nigeria Metro News
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 

Attachments

[61]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

283
Top