Video Nigeria News Today - FG charges Sowore with treason, accuses him of insulting Buhari

#1

Today's News Highlights Include

www.nigerianbulletin.com

Buhari receives Acting Head of Service, Mrs. Folashade Yemi-Esan – Encomium Magazine - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

President Buhari receives Acting Head of Service, Mrs Folasha in State House, Abuja..... Read more via Encomium Magazine – https://ift.tt/30dcTyB Get More Nigeria Political News
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Why PDP govs visited Wike – Tambuwal – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has explained that six Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors visited the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike to commend him for his sustained projects delivery. He said the governors urged him to continue to sustain good governance for the...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

President Trump approves troop deployment to Saudi Arabia in response to attacks on Saudi oil sites – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

US President Donald Trump on Friday, September 20th approved the deployment of thousands of American troops to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in response to an attack on Saudi oil facilities. The approval was announced at the Pentagon by Defense Secretary Mark Esper. He said …...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

BBN star, Tboss loses her father – Ladun Liadi’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Reality star,Tokunbo Idowu- Tboss who gave birth recently has lost her dad, Engineer Vicent Idowu. Tboss’s brother, Christopher announced the sad news on his... via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/30EI3KG Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

CBN says New Deposit/Withdrawal Processing Fees Only on Amount in Excess of Limit – BellaNaija - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has given further clarification on the newly-implemented cash deposit /withdrawal policy in deposit money banks. The CBN has clarified that charges on deposit and withdrawal will be carried out only on the excess of the limit it has set. According to the...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

FG charges Sowore with treason, accuses him of insulting Buhari – Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Sowore is charged along with Olawale Bakare, also known as Mandate. 48 days after Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 election, Omoyele Sowore was arrested by men of the Department of State Service, the Federal Government has charged the activist with …...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 

Attachments

[85]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

283
Top