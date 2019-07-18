Today's News Highlights Include
Buhari receives Acting Head of Service, Mrs. Folashade Yemi-Esan – Encomium Magazine - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Buhari receives Acting Head of Service, Mrs Folasha in State House, Abuja..... Read more via Encomium Magazine – https://ift.tt/30dcTyB Get More Nigeria Political News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Why PDP govs visited Wike – Tambuwal – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has explained that six Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors visited the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike to commend him for his sustained projects delivery. He said the governors urged him to continue to sustain good governance for the...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
President Trump approves troop deployment to Saudi Arabia in response to attacks on Saudi oil sites – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
US President Donald Trump on Friday, September 20th approved the deployment of thousands of American troops to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in response to an attack on Saudi oil facilities. The approval was announced at the Pentagon by Defense Secretary Mark Esper. He said …...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
BBN star, Tboss loses her father – Ladun Liadi’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Reality star,Tokunbo Idowu- Tboss who gave birth recently has lost her dad, Engineer Vicent Idowu. Tboss’s brother, Christopher announced the sad news on his... via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/30EI3KG Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
CBN says New Deposit/Withdrawal Processing Fees Only on Amount in Excess of Limit – BellaNaija - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has given further clarification on the newly-implemented cash deposit /withdrawal policy in deposit money banks. The CBN has clarified that charges on deposit and withdrawal will be carried out only on the excess of the limit it has set. According to the...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
FG charges Sowore with treason, accuses him of insulting Buhari – Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Sowore is charged along with Olawale Bakare, also known as Mandate. 48 days after Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 election, Omoyele Sowore was arrested by men of the Department of State Service, the Federal Government has charged the activist with …...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 208.2 KB Views: 1