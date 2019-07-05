Today's News Highlights Include
FG: El-Zakzaky Seeking Asylum in India, DSS Takes Him into Custody – Thisdaylive - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, who arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, from India, yesterday afternoon, was whisked away on arrival and taken into custody by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS)...
Forbes-rated young Nigerian billionaire, Obinwanne Okeke arrested by FBI for $12 million (N4.3bn) fraud – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A Forbes-rated young Nigerian billionaire and CEO of Invictus Group, Obinwanne Okeke has been arrested by America’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) over a $12 million (N4.3bn) fraud. He was arrested last week on the last day of his trip to the United States for allegedly defrauding top...
FIFA ban: I am innocent, Samson Siasia breaks silence – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Former Super Eagles Coach, Samson Siasia has broken silence on his life ban by the Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, saying he is innocent of the allegations.... Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2Z9yGli Get More Nigeria Sports News
Court Freezes $.6m, N248.3m In Ex-Zamfara Gov, Yari’s Accounts – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Related Offences Commission (ICPC) yesterday said a Federal High Court in Abuja had granted it permission to freeze various sums of money in bank accounts traced.... Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2HbycVE Get More Nigeria Metro News
LaLiga: Valverde warns Griezmann after Barcelona’s 1-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde, has warned Antoine Griezmann that he has to come into play more, following his underwhelming league debut for the LaLiga champions.... Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2KTyhOU Get More Nigeria Sports News
