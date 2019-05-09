MTN Amazing Data Bundle Only on MyMTNapp and VTU, Download Now - https://nblinks.pro/mtnapp
Today's News Highlights Include:
APC condemns own government, another for holding ’embarassing’ parliamentary elections – Premium Times Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, has criticised one of the states it governs for conducting an ’embarrassing’ parliamentary election. The APC condemned the recent inauguration of the state house of assembly in Edo State. It also condemned a similar inauguration in Bauchi State, governed by Nigeria’s...
FG moves to ban Almajiri system – Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Buhari: It’s a crime for parents to keep children out of school The NSA disclosed this during a joint press briefing on the outcome of the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting presided by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House, Abuja.The federal government is considering...
Cristiano Ronaldo Practising His Diving Ahead Of Next Season, Fans React(Photos) – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Cristiano Ronaldo Practising His Diving Ahead Of Next Season, Fans React read more via www.nairaland.com – http://bit.ly/2XpjFiM --------------- Get More Nigeria Sports News
We worked for Buhari’s victory — Biafran veterans – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Biafran soldiers, yesterday, claimed that they were responsible for the increase in the number of votes cast for President Muhammadu Buhari, which enabled him to emerge the winner of 2019 presidential election.... Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2RrLFg5 Get More Nigeria...
Donald Trump ordered strikes against Iran but ‘changed his mind’ – The Telegraph - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Donald Trump approved but then scrapped strikes against Iranian targets on Thursday, according to reports, after Iran shot down a US drone in what the president termed a "big mistake." The US was planning to hit "a handful of Iranian targets, like radar and missile batteries" on Thursday …...
