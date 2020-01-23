Video Nigeria News Today - FG Says 5.4 Million Poor Nigerians Are Now Receiving N5K Monthly

Don’t rely on us for jobs, FG tells unemployed graduates - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment, has asked unemployed graduates to invest their time in creative jobs. According to Charles Akpan, a spokesman of the ministry, Ngige said this in Benin, Edo state, during a townhall meeting on popularisation of blue/green collar jobs among...
Buhari Condemns Attack as Boko Haram Kills 30 in Borno – Thisdaylive - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

President Buhari yesterday commiserated with the families of victims of terrorist attacks in Maiduguri, Borno State, in which 30 people were killed. He also pledged his administration’s commitment to.... Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/31JsbbX Get More Nigeria Political News
FG Says 5.4 Million Poor Nigerians Are Now Receiving N5K Monthly – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The federal government has through the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO) said a total of 5,433,394 Nigerians are now on the conditional cash transfer programme..... Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2SesKaK Get More Nigeria Political News
Aisha Buhari Hosts Patience Jonathan At Presidential Villa - Channels TV - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari on Monday hosted her predecessor, Mrs Patience Jonathan at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Mrs Buhari in a post on her verified Instagram handle revealed some of the details of their discussions which centered on women’s participation in politics, girl-child...
INEC announces fresh recruitment – The Nation Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC) on Monday announced the recruitment of Registration Area Officers, Administrative Officer and Executive Officers in all local government areas of the country. The agency asked interested candidates to log on to.... Applicants should not be...
