Todays's News Highlights Include
25,000 Nigerian Pilgrims In Saudi For 2019 Hajj – Naijaloaded - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
About 25,000 Nigerian pilgrims on Friday afternoon arrived in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, for the 2019 Hajj. The Representative of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria in Saudi Arabia, Dr Aliyu Tanko, confirmed this in Makkah. The Hajj rites will reach its … Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s...
Update: Only one of our pastors was abducted – Adeboye – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Pastor E.A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, on Friday night August 2nd, said contrary to his earlier comment, only one pastor of the church was abducted by kidnappers along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Thursday August 1st. He made the clarification...
Employees in Lagos are stressed, burned out and exhausted because of ‘hellish traffic’ – CNN - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) — Lagos traffic is so snarled and gridlocked that a recent trip from the airport to Ajah, on Lagos Island — a journey shorter than 50 kilometers — took me eight hours. That was two hours longer than my flight from Istanbul to … Read more via “nigeria” – Google News –...
Flood sweeps away high court finance director in Abuja - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Tony Okecheme, the director of finance at the federal high court in Abuja, has been swept away by a heavy flood. PUNCH reports that Okecheme was on his way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in his official 2017 Toyota Camry when his car got stuck in the flood at Galadimawa roundabout...
How armed SSS operatives arrested Sowore – Witness – Premium Times Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A witness has narrated how operatives of Nigeria’s secret police, the SSS, arrested Omoyele Sowore, a Nigerian newspaper publisher and activist. Mr Sowore was arrested in Lagos at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a terse message on his Twitter handle. The arrest comes barely two days …...
