Drama as FAAN official ‘steals $600’ from pilgrim – TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Ramatu Luka, an official of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has been arrested for allegedly stealing $600 belonging to a pilgrim at the Yola airport. Suleiman Yahaya, spokesman of Adamawa police command, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday in Yola, the state capital...
Presidency places Amnesty Nigeria on security watch list – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Amnesty Nigeria has been placed on security watch list by the Presidency ahead of the nationwide “revolution” protest scheduled for August 5 and promoted through #RevolutionNow. The human rights group was labeled anti-government for retweeting the notice of revolution which the Presidency...
Political drama as Omo-Agege tells Deltans not to pray for PDP governors; only to pray for himself, Buhari, APC governors – Vanguard - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege has urged Deltans not to pray for PDP governors but to pray for himself, President Buhari and APC governors – The Senate’s number two man urged Deltans in Delta North and South to vote APC in the next senatorial election – Omo-Agege urged … read more...
Saudi Arabia softens law against women, now to be allowed to travel without male guardians’ permission – Legit.ng - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The government of Saudi Arabia has announced amendments to its laws to allow women travel abroad without permission from their guardians, a condition that had faced heavy criticisms. Bloomberg quotes the Okaz newspaper, as saying the government also approved... Read more via Legit.ng –...
Ganduje: Most Almajiri Children Roaming The Streets Of Kano Are Not Nigerians – Information Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, says most of Almajiri children roaming the streets of the state are foreigners. Ganduje said this while speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting on free on compulsory education held at government house, Kano, on Thursday. According to Ganduje, a … Read...
