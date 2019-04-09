Video Nigeria News Today - Ganduje Moves To Remove Sanusi As Emir Of Kano

#1

Today's News Highlights Includes:

Court grants Adeleke N2m bail – TheCable
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/threads/court-grants-adeleke-n2m-bail-–-thecable.385374/

Another container falls on Ojuelegba bridge – TheCable
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...-falls-on-ojuelegba-bridge-–-thecable.385366/

From June 2019, Local Governments in Nigeria won’t be able to withdraw more than N500K cash daily – NFIU – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...ash-daily-–-nfiu-–-linda-ikeji’s-blog.385358/

CBN: Emefiele Ruled Out For Second Term, Failed To Get Buhari’s Endorsement – Nairaland
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...-get-buhari’s-endorsement-–-nairaland.385345/

EXCLUSIVE: Ganduje moves to remove Sanusi as emir of Kano – TheCable
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...ove-sanusi-as-emir-of-kano-–-thecable.385318/
 

Attachments

[37]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

283
Top