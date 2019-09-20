Get 5x Awuf with MTN https://nblinks.pro/mtn888
Today's News Highlights Include
Oshiomhole no longer APC member, Buhari asked us to deal with him, others – Obaseki - Daily Post - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has said the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is no longer a member of the ruling party. According to Obaseki, President Muhammadu Buhari, had also directed the Edo State chapter of the party to deal with...
Give birth to only children you can cater for - Emir of Kano, Sanusi tells Nigerians - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has appealed to Nigerians across the country to give birth to only children they can cater for. The Kano Monarch who spoke at the opening of the 108th edition of Islamic Vocation Course (IVC) organized by the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) Zone...
Malami: Sowore, Dasuki released out of compassion — not international pressure - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), says Omoyele Sowore and Sambo Dasuki were released out of compassion and because of the government’s commitment to the rule of law. Umar Gwandu, his spokesman, quoted him in a statement as saying this in interviews with the BBC Hausa...
Army wipes out Boko Haram, ISWAP in Adamawa - PM News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Nigerian Army said its troops have flushed out remnants of Boko Haram and ISWAP operating ` in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Media Coordinator, Col. Among Iliyasu said. Iliyasu said that the feat was achieved when the troops, under Operation Lafiya Dole, conducted...
Kogi government uncovers 300 ghost workers – Ladun Liadi’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Kogi State Government says over 300 ghost workers have again found their way into its payroll. The state Head of Service, Mrs Deborah Ogunmola, disclosed this in Lokoja on Thursday..... Read more via Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/37dSCrY Get More Nigeria Metro News
