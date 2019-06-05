Today's News Highlights Include:
Go After Killers Of Afenifere Leaders Daughter,Buhari Orders Security Agencies - Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, on the death of his daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin. Quoted in a statement by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, the president also directed security agencies to swing into action and bring the hoodlums to...
BREAKING: Simona Halep stuns Serena Williams to win first Wimbledon title - BBC News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Simona Halep produced a spectacular display on Centre Court to deny Serena Williams a record-equalling 24th grand slam title and secure her first Wimbledon crown in the process. Read more
Godwin Obaseki: Adams Oshiomhole taught us to fight godfathers, serve people with resources – TODAY.NG - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has vowed that there would be no going back on the crusade against godfathers in the state. The governor noted that fight against godfathers in the state was the path that his predecessor and current National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress...
Buhari govt has invested N900bn on power since assumption of office – Osinbajo – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has said the present administration has invested N900 billion in the power sector since its assumption of office in 2015. Osinbajo stated this when he paid a courtesy visit on the Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Chike Edozien on Friday in Asaba, NAN reports. … Read more...
Buhari on new cabinet: I’ll never appoint ‘strangers’ again – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
As Nigerians anxiously await the constitution of the new Federal Executive Council, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday reflected on the last four years of his administration and declared that he would no longer appoint those he personally didn’t know.... Read more via Vanguard News –...
