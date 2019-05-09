Video Nigeria News Today - Goje, Orji Kalu, Shekarau… Ex-govs Aho Are Facing Corruption Charges As Senators

#1

MTN Amazing Data Bundle Only on MyMTNapp and VTU, Download Now - https://nblinks.pro/mtnapp
------------------------------------------------
Today's News Highlights Include:

“When You Work With A Mace Thief” – Dino Melaye Shades Omo-Agege (Photo) – Nairaland
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...ye-shades-omo-agege-photo-–-nairaland.391880/

We expect ministerial list in two weeks, senators say – The Guardian Nigeria News
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...ators-say-–-the-guardian-nigeria-news.391876/

ISWAP Attacks Military Base in Borno, Kills Commanding Officer – THISDAYLIVE
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...ills-commanding-officer-–-thisdaylive.391875/

Goje, Orji Kalu, Shekarau… ex-govs who are facing corruption charges as senators – TheCable
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...uption-charges-as-senators-–-thecable.391870/

Osinbajo, El-rufai, Oshiomhole playing key roles in ministerial appointments – Vanguard News
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...isterial-appointments-–-vanguard-news.391866/
 

Attachments

[69]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

283
Top