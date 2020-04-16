Today's News Highlights Include
Governor Uzodinma repeals law … ending payment of pension, gratuity of ex-governors, speakers, others – First Reports - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
https://firstreportsonline.com/governor-uzodinma-repeals-law-ending-payment-of-pension-gratuity-of-ex-governors-speakers-others/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=governor-uzodinma-repeals-law-ending-payment-of-pension-gratuity-of-ex-governors-speakers-others
Buhari appoints Prof. Obioma as new NECO Registrar – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2020/05/breaking-buhari-appoints-prof-obioma-as-new-neco-registrar/
U.S. jails Nigerian Emmanuel Odiah for 54 months over $600K fraud - PM News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2020/05/23/u-s-jails-nigerian-emmanuel-odiah-for-54-months-over-600k-fraud/
Nigeria News: Islamic Cleric, Sheik Bello Yabo, Arrested For Condemning Eid Prayers Ban - Sahara Reporters
http://saharareporters.com/2020/05/22/islamic-cleric-sheik-bello-yabo-arrested-condemning-eid-prayers-ban
Kyari, Tijjani Yusuf, Others Still Listed As Buhari’s Aides - Punch Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
https://punchng.com/kyari-another-late-official-others-still-listed-as-buharis-aides/
