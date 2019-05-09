MTN - Same Price, More Data - Get Details - https://nblinks.pro/mtndata
Lawan lied, Senator’s monthly take home pay is N15m – Sagay – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Prof. Itse Sagay Constitutional lawyer, Prof. Itse Sagay on Wednesday said the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan lied when he said his monthly salary as a senator was N750,000. He said the Senate President should stop misleading the public as the monthly salary of a senator is N15 million. … Read...
Buhari govt has driven 100m Nigerians into abject poverty – Timi Frank backs Sanusi – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Timi Frank, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has reacted to remark credited to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II that Nigeria was on the threshold of bankruptcy, following unfavourable economic policies by the Federal Government. Frank said...
World Bank Earmarks $4bn for 36 States – Thisdaylive Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The World Bank has earmarked about $4 billion for poverty eradication, erosion control, human capital development and health-related issues in the 36 states of the federation.... Read more via Thisdaylive Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2Xe46v1 Get more: Nigeria Business News
Spanish police find cocaine aboard Brazilian presidential plane headed for G20 summit – TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Spanish police officials have arrested a crew member of the Brazilian Air Force who carried three bags of cocaine on an advance military plane of Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s president. Bolsonaro, who was headed for the G20 summit in Osaka, Tokyo, was scheduled to have a stopover in Lisbon. In …...
HDP vs Buhari: Tribunal rules in suit against President – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal has dismissed the application seeking the withdrawal of Hope Democratic Party, HDP, from the petition challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election. Justice Mohammed Garba, while delivering the ruling, held that HDP and Chief Ambrose Owuru, its...
