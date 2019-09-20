Today's News Highlights Include
Falana: Court order didn’t authorise DSS to verify Sowore’s sureties - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Femi Falana, senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and human rights lawyer, says the court order for Omoyele Sowore’s release did not authorise the Department of State Services (DSS) to verify his sureties. Sowore has been in detention since August 3 when he was arrested on the eve of his planned...
Senators to President: Ask your ministers what happened to money – Newtelegraph - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senate Caucus, yesterday, faulted President Muhammadu Buhari, over his comment that the National Assembly spent over N1trillion for constituency projects without result. This was as the senators also rejected the outcome of Kogi and Bayelsa states...
Gunmen abduct police DPO - Premium Times - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted the divisional police officer (DPO) for Mubi North Local Government Area in northern Adamawa State, security sources have said. Residents said the DPO, Ahijo Mujeli, was kidnapped Tuesday night at Mararraban Mubi while coming back from Yola, the...
Herders killed more Nigerians in 2018 than Boko Haram – Report - Premium Times - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Attacks from herders killed more Nigerians in 2018, compared to the number of deaths caused by Boko Haram in the country, according to 2019 Global Terrorism Index (GTI). The GTI report released on Wednesday ranked Nigeria, for the fifth consecutive time, since 2015, as the third country with...
Bayelsa governor-elect, David Lyon gets INEC’s certificate of return- Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented the Certificate of Return to the Bayelsa Governor-elect, David Lyon, and his deputy, Senator Degi Eremienyo. The commission on Thursday also presented a certificate of return to the House of Assembly member-elect for Brass...
