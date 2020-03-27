Video Nigeria News Today - How can people be allowed in markets for six hours, but cannot be allowed in church for two hours - Bishop Oyedepo

Today's News Highlights Include

How can people be allowed in markets for six hours, but cannot be allowed in church for two hours - Bishop Oyedepo kicks against lockdown order(video) - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/5/how-can-people-be-allowed-in-markets-for-six-hours-but-cannot-be-allowed-in-church-for-two-hours-bishop-oyedepo-kicks-against-lockdown-order-video.html
Man Hits His New Born Baby On The Floor In Imo Because It’s Not A Boy - - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.google.com/amp/s/dailytimes.ng/man-hits-his-new-born-baby-on-the-floor-because-its-not-a-boy/amp/
155 Persons Die In Yobe Within 6 Days Over Suspected COVID-19 - Sahara Reporters - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

http://saharareporters.com/2020/05/06/breaking-155-persons-die-yobe-state-within-six-days-over-suspected-coronavirus-symptoms
70-year-old Man Arrested For Insulting President Buhari In Katsina Sentenced to 18 Months Imprisonment – Sahara Reporters Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

http://saharareporters.com/2020/05/05/70-year-old-man-arrested-insulting-president-buhari-katsina-sentenced-18-months
“Give every Nigerian 5K monthly” – Ruth Kadiri begs FG – Laila’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://lailasnews.com/give-every-nigerian-5k-monthly-ruth-kadiri-begs-fg/
BREAKING: FG extends flight ban by four weeks - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-fg-extends-flight-ban-by-four-weeks
