Gunmen Attack Edo Deputy Governor’s Family House – Information Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Gunmen Gunmen have invaded the family house of the Edo State Deputy Governor, Dr. Philip Shaibu. The incident happened on Saturday at Jattu, Shaibu’s hometown in Estako West local government area of the state.... Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Q8zW7j Get More Nigeria...
Atiku Reacts To Abuja Bank Robbery, Hopes For Better Security – Channels Television - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to Saturday’s bank robbery in the Mpape area of Abuja, the nation’s capital. He commended the security operatives who arrived at the scene on time … Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2EYv7Ha Get More Nigeria Metro News
AMCON debt profile to hit N6.6trn in 2024 –Balogun – Newtelegraph - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A legal consultant and Senior Partner, Olaniwun Ajayi -LP, Mr. Muyiwa Balogun has said that the debt profile of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) could hit N6.6 trillion in 2024 if Nigerian Judges do … Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2Zzq7lR Get more: Nigeria...
Kelechi Iheanacho scores on return to action for Leicester City – Pulse Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Iheanacho now has three Premier League goals in just four games. Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho scored on his return to action for Leicester City who beat West Ham in London on Saturday, December 28, 2019.... read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2QuegBl Get More...
I’m searching for new wife – Ibrahim Babangida announces – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, rtd, has announced that he is in search of a new wife. Describing the kind of woman that will suit him at this stage of his life, IBB said he will not take a wife much younger than him because … Read more via Daily Post Nigeria...
