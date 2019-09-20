Video Nigeria News Today - I built it with my personal funds’ - Saraki speaks on EFCC’s move to seize his Ilorin property

#1


Today's News Highlights Include
I built it with my personal funds’ — Saraki speaks on EFCC’s move to seize his Ilorin property - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Bukola Saraki, former senate president, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of attempting to seize his house in Ilorin, capital of Kwara state. In a statement Yusuph Olaniyonu, his spokesman, issued on his behalf, Saraki said the anti-graft agency filed a process at...
Nigerian Nnamdi Marcellus Mgbodile charged in Atlanta with $6.5m romance scam - Pm News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

One of the Nigerians arrested in the US by FBI in the biggest online scam crackdown. Another Nigerian charged with romance and BEC scams read more
Why INEC must postpone Kogi West rerun poll – Dino – Ladun Liadi’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Peoples Democratic Party candidate for Kogi West senatorial election, Dino Melaye, has called for the postponement of the supplementary election scheduled for November 30. Melaye made the call while addressing newsmen at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission in...
Two dead, 23 others burnt, as gas explosion rocks Lagos- Pm News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

A gas explosion has been recorded at Ajegunle area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, with two children burnt to death and 23 others severely burnt. The incident occurred at Aduke Street, off Ojo Road, Ajegunle area of Apapa on Thursday. Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency...
Boris Johnson in trouble over racist comment about Nigerians – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

UK conservative prime minister, Boris Johnson has been accused of pushing racial stereotypes over a newly-unearthed column written during his time as editor of the Spectator in which he said young people had “an almost Nigerian interest in money”. … Read more via P.M. News –...
