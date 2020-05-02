Today's News Highlights Include
Nigeria News: I can’t help you: Embattled Obaseki leaves Tinubu empty-handed - PM News
https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2020/06/01/i-cant-help-you-embattled-obaseki-leaves-tinubu-empty-handed/
EXTRA: Hameed Ali’s new wife’s ex demands refund of N9m ‘spent during relationship'- The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
https://lifestyle.thecable.ng/ex-lover-to-hameed-alis-new-wife-demands-refund-of-n9m-spent-during-relationship/
Nigeria News: COVID-19 in Kogi: Yahaya Bello declares total lockdown in Kabba Bunu LGA - Daily post
https://dailypost.ng/2020/06/01/covid-19-in-kogi-yahaya-bello-declares-total-lockdown-in-kabba-bunu-lga/
Nigeria News: Buhari has done well in job creation – Minister - Premium times
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/395517-buhari-has-done-well-in-job-creation-minister.html
Nigeria News: Trump took shelter in White House bunker as protests raged - Vanguard Nigeria News
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2020/06/trump-took-shelter-in-white-house-bunker-as-protests-raged/
