MTN: Enjoy Jolly Data - (6G N1,500 | 2GB N500 | 1GB N300) Weekly - [ Buy Now ]
Today's News Highlights Include:
Premium Times Nigeria: I can’t read Buhari to know if he’s okay with me – Oshiomhole
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/380586-i-cant-read-buhari-to-know-if-hes-okay-with-me-oshiomhole.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Air Peace boosts opeartions with new ERJ-145 aircraft – Businessday NG - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
https://businessday.ng/aviation/article/air-peace-boosts-opeartions-with-new-erj-145-aircraft/ Get more: Nigeria Business News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
$22.7bn Foreign Loan: PDP accuses APC, Senators of racket running – Businessday NG - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
https://businessday.ng/politics/article/22-7bn-foreign-loan-pdp-accuses-apc-senators-of-racket-running/ Get More Nigeria Political News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Reps move to block $30b annual revenue leakages from forex allocations by CBN, Interbank, others – Businessday NG - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
https://businessday.ng/nass/article/reps-move-to-block-30b-annual-revenue-leakages-from-forex-allocations-by-cbn-interbank-others/ Get More Nigeria Political News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Tribune Nigeria: APC Crisis - Plot To Announce Ajimobi Acting Chairman Thickens
https://tribuneonlineng.com/apc-crisis-plot-to-announce-ajimobi-acting-chairman-thickens/
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Premium Times Nigeria: I can’t read Buhari to know if he’s okay with me – Oshiomhole
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/380586-i-cant-read-buhari-to-know-if-hes-okay-with-me-oshiomhole.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com
MTN: Enjoy Jolly Data - (6G N1,500 | 2GB N500 | 1GB N300) Weekly - [ Buy Now ]
Attachments
- 8.1 KB Views: 0
Last edited:[162]