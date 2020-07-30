In Nigeria News today headlines include
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
- "I curse the day he was born" Pastor Ibiyeomie attacks Daddy Freeze for always 'insulting' Bishop Oyedepo - Linda Ikeji's Blog
- PDP to Oshiomhole: We will expose your certificate scandal if you provoke us - PM News
- Magu to Salami panel: Ask Malami to provide evidence of corruption against me - The Cable
- Nigeria's revenue has fallen by over 60% due to Coronavirus - President Buhari -Linda Ikejis Blog
- #BBNaija: Erica disqualified from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown show - Linda Ikeji's Blog
