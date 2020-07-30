Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad
Video Nigeria News Today | "I curse the day he was born" Pastor Ibiyeomie attacks Daddy Freeze for always 'insulting' Bishop Oyedepo

In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • "I curse the day he was born" Pastor Ibiyeomie attacks Daddy Freeze for always 'insulting' Bishop Oyedepo - Linda Ikeji's Blog
  • PDP to Oshiomhole: We will expose your certificate scandal if you provoke us - PM News
  • Magu to Salami panel: Ask Malami to provide evidence of corruption against me - The Cable
  • Nigeria's revenue has fallen by over 60% due to Coronavirus - President Buhari -Linda Ikejis Blog
  • #BBNaija: Erica disqualified from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown show - Linda Ikeji's Blog

"I curse the day he was born" Pastor Ibiyeomie attacks Daddy Freeze for always 'insulting' Bishop Oyedepo (video) - Linda Ikeji's Blog

PDP to Oshiomhole: We will expose your certificate scandal if you provoke us - PM News

Magu to Salami panel: Ask Malami to provide evidence of corruption against me

Nigeria's revenue has fallen by over 60% due to Coronavirus - President Buhari -Linda Ikejis Blog

#BBNaija: Erica disqualified from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown show - Linda Ikeji's Blog

