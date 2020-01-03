Today's News Highlights Include
ThisDay suspends two deputy editors over Oyedepo US visa report - Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
he management of ThisDay Newspapers Limited has suspended indefinitely two of its deputy editors, Mr. Yemi Ajayi and Mr. Olawale Olaleye, over the false report about the United States’ embassy denying Bishop David Oyedepo, senior pastor of the Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel, visa. The...
Social media bill was to sanitize not to stifle – Lai Mohammed - PM News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has recanted his statement, saying that the attempt by this administration to sanitize social media is not to stifle the media, days after denying knowledge of the existence of the Social Media Bill. The minister had denied the existence of the...
We’re handling security well - Osinbajo - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that the Buhari-led administration is handling security across the country very well. The Vice President said this when he hosted members of Arewa Pastors Forum for Peace at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday February 3. “We are doing everything...
I know an ex-governor in the South West states who had a killer squad- Femi Falana – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Femi Falana, popular Nigerian Human rights lawyer, has said that he knows an ex-governor in one of the South West states who had a killer squad headed by a police officer who was the governor’s Chief Security Officer at the time. Falana who did not give the name of … Read more via Linda...
Harvard Names Okonjo-Iweala Next Angelopoulos Global Public Leaders Fellow – Thisdaylive - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been named the next Angelopoulos Global Public Leaders Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School. Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment was announced by the Dean of Harvard Kennedy School, Mr. Douglas Elmendorf. .. Read more via Thisdaylive –...
