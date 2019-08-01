Today's News Highlights Include
I stand by my words, Boko Haram has been technically defeated – Lai Mohammed – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has stated that he still stands by his 2015 claim of Boko Haram being technically defeated. Lai Mohammed who spoke during a working visit to the new corporate headquarters of “The Sun” Newspaper in Lagos on Monday October 21, said that …...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Xenophobia: Nigerians attacked again in South Africa - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Nigerians living in Mpumalanga province of South Africa have been subjected to another attack by South Africans in renewed xenophobic violence. Information on the attack is still sketchy at the time of filing this report, but it was gathered that the leadership of Nigerian Citizens In South...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
BREAKING: EFCC confirms arrest of Mompha’, popular Instagram ‘Big Boy’ - Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed that it arrested Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as ‘Mompha.’ EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren told Daily Trust that Mompha was arrested by the top anti-graft agency in Abuja, although he did not give further details Read more:
www.nigerianbulletin.com
FG disburses $103.64m Abacha loot to the poor – Punch Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Special Adviser to the President on Social Investments, Mrs Maryam Uwais, has said that the Federal Government has been channelling the recovered Abacha loot and the International Development Association /World Bank credit towards programmes and policies designed to address the plight of...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
It Is Unfortunate No One Is Willing To Stand As Sowore’s Surety: Judge – Information Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Founder of Sahara Reporters Omoyele Sowore Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the federal high court, Abuja has expressed concern over the fact that Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, has not met his bail conditions. The judge while ruling on the application for variation of the bail...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 332.8 KB Views: 0