Osinbajo Receives Alibaba Group Co-Founder, Jack Ma In Abuja -Channels Tv - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday received Jack Ma, the co-founder and former Executive Chairman of popular Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba group. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the meeting with the business mogul promised government support to businesses willing to invest in Nigeria...
Court fines Busola Dakolo N1m, dismisses case against Fatoyinbo - Punch Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Bwari has dismissed a suit filed by photographer, Busola Dakolo, against the Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo. The court also ordered Busola to pay N1m for wasting the court’s time. read more
ICPC: Nigeria expecting $400m Abacha loot from US - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Bolaji Owasanoye, chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), says Nigeria is awaiting the return of $400 million Abacha loot stashed away in the US. The ”Abacha loot” are monies stolen and concealed in foreign accounts in 12 countries by the late...
AKA Demands An Apology From Burna Boy Before He Would Allow Him Perform In SA – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Rapper Aka demands apology from Burna boy ,before he could allowed to perform in South Africa. This is coming hours after the news of how some South African artists petition minister of arts and culture kicking against inclusion of Burna Boy at the ‘Africa Unite’ concert..... via Nairaland...
"If the death by hanging hate speech law was in place during Jonathan's administration, do you think Lai Mohammed would be alive today?"- Senator - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has joined other Nigerians to reject the death by hanging Hate Speech bill that has passed first reading in the Senate. Speaking on Channels TV, Senator Abaribe wondered if the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, would be alive if the law was enacted...
