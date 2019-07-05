Today's News Highlights Include
If Bobrisky is caught on the streets, he will be dealt with ruthlessly, he is a national disgrace - DG of NCAC, Runsewe - Linda Ikejis Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, has described Bobrisky as a national disgrace who will be ruthlessly dealt with if caught on the streets. In an interview with Vanguard, Runsewe explained that, 'Bobrisky is a national disgrace. He...
APC dismisses Wadume’s claim, says era of giving thugs money ended with PDP - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will never allocate resources to a kidnapper or murderer. The ruling party said this in reaction to a claim made by Hamisu Bala, suspected kidnap kingpin better known as Wadume. Wadume had alleged that the APC gave him N13 million for the February 23...
Transfer: Sergio Ramos names Neymar as one of top three players in the world – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos, has said Neymar is among the “top three in the world”, as the Paris Saint-Germain star continues to be linked with the LaLiga giants. Neymar wants to leave PSG two years on from his world-record transfer and talk of a Barcelona return … read more via Daily...
Panic at Camp Nou as Barcelona rule Lionel Messi out of Real Betis clash – Legit.ng - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Real Betis can breathe a sigh of relief after learning that Lionel Messi may have been ruled out of Sunday's La Liga clash against Barcelona at the Camp Nou. The Catalans coach admitted that he would not risk the Argentine for the game during his pre-match conference earlier this weekend...
Tinubu, Fayemi, Akintoye deny knowledge of new Yoruba leader’s emergence – The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Barely 48 hours after he allegedly emerged the new leader of the Yoruba race, emeritus Professor of History and Second Republic Senator, Seth Banji Akintoye has denied knowledge of such … Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2L8ZkpA Get More...
