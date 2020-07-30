Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad
In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • If you are afraid of death at 70, check your salvation –Adeboye - Punch Newspaper
  • Boko Haram plotting attacks in Abuja – Customs lists locations - Daily Post
  • BBNaija 2020: Show will be boring without me – Erica speaks on disqualification – Daily Post News
  • Ex-Gov Dickson emerges PDP candidate for Bayelsa West – New Telegraph News
  • Gbajabiamila Visit To Ghana Already Yielding Results – NIDO Ghana Chapter. – The Nation News

If you are afraid of death at 70, check your salvation –Adeboye - Punch Newspaper

Boko Haram plotting attacks in Abuja – Customs lists locations - Daily Post

BBNaija 2020: Show will be boring without me – Erica speaks on disqualification – Daily Post News

Ex-Gov Dickson emerges PDP candidate for Bayelsa West – New Telegraph News

Gbajabiamila Visit To Ghana Already Yielding Results – NIDO Ghana Chapter. – The Nation News

