Today's News Highlights Include
South East Govs Dare IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu On Carrying Out His Threat To Harrass Them Abroad. – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
South-East Governors have issued a stern warning to Nnamdi Kanu, the self-acclaimed supreme leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over his threats to attack them and other South-East leaders abroad. The Governors in a statement signed by its Chairman and Governor of Ebonyi...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Kano, Kaduna get the lion’s share, Amaechi, Fashola lose ministries — highlights of Buhari’s cabinet - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated his cabinet 84 days after taking the oath of office for a second term. The ministers were sworn in alongside the secretary to the government of the federation, at the presidential villa in Abuja. We bring you the interesting details from the new cabinet...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Former Ghanaian striker Junior Agogo dies in London after long battle with stroke- Linda Ikejis Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
According to GhanaWeb, the former Zamalek FC striker passed on in England at a hospital on Thursday, August 22, 2019. The Ghanaian footballer was first hospitalized in 2015 after suffering stroke which debilitated him. In April 2019, the striker revealed that he could no longer write with his...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
COZA saga: Fatoyinbo snubs probe panel, says PFN - PM NEWS - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, on Thursday said the embattled Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo refused to appear before its panel investigating the rape allegation against him. Busola Dakolo had accused Fatoyinbo of raping her 20 years ago...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Imo State Govt Recovers Massive Mansion Former Gov Rochas Allegedly Gifted His Alleged Ethiopian Girlfriend… – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A video trending online shows the mansion former governor Rochas gifted his alleged Ethopian girlfriend and how Imo State Recovery of Moveable Assets Committee stormed the property to recover it and evict the lady…. Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/33Mzj86 Get More...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 334.2 KB Views: 1