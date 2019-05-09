advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Video Nigeria News Today - INEC Received N1.47 Billion For Servers Ahead Of 2019 Election

#1

Today's News Highlights Include:

INEC Received N1.47 Billion For Servers Ahead Of 2019 Election – Premium Times
INEC Received N1.47 Billion For Servers Ahead Of 2019 Election – Premium Times

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) received N1.47 billion to replace and maintain computer servers for use during the 2019 general elections, PREMIUM TIMES has confirmed. It is not clear though how the servers, which store computer data, were used during the polls. But the...
Osinbajo Reveals FG Plans For Power Sector – Nairaland
Osinbajo Reveals FG Plans For Power Sector – Nairaland

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, says the Federal Government is discussing with stakeholders on ways to restructure Nigeria’s power sector with a view to improving supply and.... Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2WPQ3M0 Get More Nigeria Political News
Buratai blames soldiers for Boko Haram attacks – TheCable
Buratai blames soldiers for Boko Haram attacks – TheCable

Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, has attributed some attacks on military bases to insufficient commitment of soldiers. The Nigerian army has suffered many attacks from the Boko Haram sect, especially in Borno, in recent times. Just last week, insurgents hit a military formation in the state...
Trump to start mass deportation next week – Vanguard News
Trump to start mass deportation next week – Vanguard News

US President Donald Trump said in a tweet that US immigration agents are planning to make mass arrests starting “next week,” an apparent reference to a plan in preparation for months that aims to round up thousands of migrant parents and children in a blitz operation across major … Read more...
Terror attacks: UK Govt warns Britons against travelling to 24 Nigerian states – Vanguard News
Terror attacks: UK Govt warns Britons against travelling to 24 Nigerian states – Vanguard News

The United Kingdom government, Tuesday, warned its citizens in Nigeria against visiting some states in the country over possible terror attacks.... Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2MWAeyz Get More Nigeria Metro News
