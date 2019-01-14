Today's News Highlights Include:
APC Headquarters Sacks Okorocha As Head Of Campaign – OluFamous.Com
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/threads/apc-headquarters-sacks-okorocha-as-head-of-campaign-–-olufamous-com.372067/
Police seal off CJN Onnoghen’s office, eject administrative staff - punch newspaper
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/threads/police-seal-off-cjn-onnoghen’s-office-eject-administrative-staff-punch-newspaper.372091/
Finally, INEC Removes Amina Zakari From Collation Of Results – OluFamous.Com
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/threads/finally-inec-removes-amina-zakari-from-collation-of-results-–-olufamous-com.372068/
Onnoghen: 10 dead, retired judges make list of CJN Mohammed’s appointed election tribunal members - Dailypost
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/threads/onnoghen-10-dead-retired-judges-make-list-of-cjn-mohammed’s-appointed-election-tribunal-members-dailypost.372084/
JUST IN: Buhari Meets Controversial Priest, Mbaka – Premium Times Nigeria
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/threads/just-in-buhari-meets-controversial-priest-mbaka-–-premium-times-nigeria.372107/
Attachments
- 1.1 MB Views: 0